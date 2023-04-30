 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevon Looney dominated Domanatas Sabonis and the Kings in Game 7

Who is the REAL rebounding champ?

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors did what they had to do, knocking off the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 with a devastating 120-100 win in the state capitol.

All eyes are on Stephen Curry for dropping 50 points, the most in a Game 7 ever. But this team doesn’t win this series without Golden State center Kevon Looney turning into the rebounding machine the Dubs had hoped for when they drafted guys like James Wiseman and Damian Jones or signed DeMarcus Cousins in the past.

But Big Loon was there to pick the champs up, snagging 106 rebounds for the series, which works out to an average of about 15 per game. PHENOMENAL! In the road clincher, Looney secured 21 rebounds, 10 on the offensive side, completely wrecking Sacramento’s hopes and dreams.

Looney’s rebounding domination came at the shock for many Sacramento supporters who believed their All-Star center Domanatas Sabonis had the advantage coming into this series over the less heralded Looney. Sabonis actually led the league in rebounding this season, so it wasn’t a bad bet to assume he’d continue doing what he was doing all year.

And yet Sabonis routinely was on the wrong end of the fight on the glass when Loon was around. But don’t take my word for, check out what Sacramento fan favorite publication The Kings Herald had to say:

Domas will be the subject of a lot of scrutiny in the days and weeks to come. He finished with a respectable stat line of 22 points, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds, but most of that production came in the first half and in garbage time with the game already out of reach. Sabonis struggled this entire series against Kevon Looney.

It’s a difficult line to walk when discussing Sabonis, because his shortcomings were a big reason the Kings lost this series. But Sabonis’ play this year is also a huge part of why the Kings were the 3 seed to begin with. Sabonis is critical to Sacramento’s success, this was just a terrible matchup and a terrible series for him.

LOOOOOOOOOON!!!!!

