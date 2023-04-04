 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors vs. Thunder

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will play their final home game of the regular season in a Tuesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State looks to rebound from their deflating 112-110 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, is still fighting for their spot in the play-in but have lost three out of their last four games including a Sunday defeat suffered against the Phoenix Suns, 128-118. Although the Warriors are 2-1 against the Thunder this season, they did, however, lose their latest game against them on Mar. 7 by a score of 137-128.

The playoff implications for tonight’s game — and every game moving forward — will be massive. Golden State currently ranks sixth in the West and is on the verge of falling back down to a play-in seed as they lead the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans by just half a game.

The Thunder find themselves on the opposite end of the play-in spectrum. They have a thin one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks for the tenth seed and are fighting hard to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Doing the heavy lifting for the Thunder is their All-Star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His 31.5 points per game is fourth most in the league and makes him one of six players averaging 30 or more points this season. Keeping Gilgeous-Alexander in check will be critical to Golden State’s success especially after he scored 33 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field the last time these two teams met.

With just three games remaining, it’s now or never if the Warriors want to avoid the play-in game. If there was ever a time to show their “Championship DNA”, it should be tonight in front of the Chase Center crowd where the team is an imposing 32-8 on the season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams, Mike Muscala

Regular Season Game #80

Who: Golden State Warriors (41 - 38) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (38 - 41)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

