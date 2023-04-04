How to watch Warriors vs. Thunder

The Golden State Warriors will play their final home game of the regular season in a Tuesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State looks to rebound from their deflating 112-110 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, is still fighting for their spot in the play-in but have lost three out of their last four games including a Sunday defeat suffered against the Phoenix Suns, 128-118. Although the Warriors are 2-1 against the Thunder this season, they did, however, lose their latest game against them on Mar. 7 by a score of 137-128.

The playoff implications for tonight’s game — and every game moving forward — will be massive. Golden State currently ranks sixth in the West and is on the verge of falling back down to a play-in seed as they lead the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans by just half a game.

The Thunder find themselves on the opposite end of the play-in spectrum. They have a thin one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks for the tenth seed and are fighting hard to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Doing the heavy lifting for the Thunder is their All-Star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His 31.5 points per game is fourth most in the league and makes him one of six players averaging 30 or more points this season. Keeping Gilgeous-Alexander in check will be critical to Golden State’s success especially after he scored 33 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field the last time these two teams met.

With just three games remaining, it’s now or never if the Warriors want to avoid the play-in game. If there was ever a time to show their “Championship DNA”, it should be tonight in front of the Chase Center crowd where the team is an imposing 32-8 on the season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams, Mike Muscala

Regular Season Game #80

Who: Golden State Warriors (41 - 38) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (38 - 41)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)