The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for their final regular season home game of the year, a showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder. A win is very important, given that the Warriors are still in deep danger of falling into the play-in tournament.

Thankfully for both teams, it’s a fairly mild injury report. Let’s jump straight into it.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

The big news around the Warriors this week has been that Wiggins is set to make his return to the team. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Wiggins will be with the team for tonight’s game, even though he won’t be playing.

He’ll then have a few days to practice with the Warriors before returning to action on either Friday against the Sacramento Kings, or Sunday’s season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers. So while Wiggins will technically miss his 23rd consecutive game tonight, we’ll likely see him again, which will be wonderful.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

Wiggins’ return increases the chances that the Warriors can extend a playoff run long enough for Iguodala to also return. That would be pretty freaking cool.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Rollins, however, will not be returning, and would not be playing even if he did.

Thunder

Out — Kenrich Williams (left wrist scapholunate ligament surgery)

Williams, an undrafted fifth-year pro who has carved out a nice career, has been sidelined since the end of February. He missed the last matchup between these teams, too.

Out — Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery)

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has yet to make his NBA debut, and won’t until next season. Thunder fans will be very excited. Heck, I will be very excited.

And that’s the entire injury report, Dub Nation. Enjoy the game, and go Warriors!