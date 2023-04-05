Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors won a big 136-125 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, however, the most significant news of the day may have come before the game even started. Warriors’ forward Andrew Wiggins rejoined the team on Tuesday and spoke to the media alongside general manager Bob Myers prior to the night’s game.

Andrew Wiggins talks about the "love and support" he received from the Warriors pic.twitter.com/eKjsDV64lj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

Andrew Wiggins opens up about making the decision to leave the team and why he felt comfortable to come back now pic.twitter.com/6p8fD8hgl6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

Wiggins — who hasn’t played a game for the Warriors since Feb. 13 — rightfully chose to keep the reasons behind his absence private. Myers acknowledged the uniqueness of the situation and expressed gratitude for everyone’s understanding of Wiggins as he handled priorities that go beyond the basketball court.

Bob Myers open up with Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/kOsQnU12RV — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 5, 2023

As far as his return to play, Wiggins will still need time to get back into NBA game-ready physique. He said he tried to stay in shape through conditioning on the treadmill and weightlifting while he was away from the team, but it will ultimately be up to Golden State’s medical staff to make the final decision as to when Wiggins will return to game action.

Bob Myers says the medical staff will decide when Andrew Wiggins returns to the court pic.twitter.com/IrEJBjON7U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

On a positive note, Wiggins was able to watch Tuesday night’s game from the Warriors’ bench. His return was met with a thunderous standing ovation as the Chase Center crowd showed some love to someone who has clearly been through a lot these past couple of weeks.

Not a great angle, but here’s the moment Chase Center welcomed back Andrew Wiggins with a roar. pic.twitter.com/dAMvTIJVBi — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) April 5, 2023

Wiggs' smile while Dub Nation gave him an ovation pic.twitter.com/IcuLevlv7A — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

With Wiggins’ imminent return, the Warriors are getting as close to full strength as they have been all season. With a final two-game road trip to close out the season, the Warriors can build some momentum at just the right time and once again be the championship level team that nobody wants to see heading into the postseason.

