Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 4/5/23: Andrew Wiggins appreciates the 'love and support' he received during his absence

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors won a big 136-125 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, however, the most significant news of the day may have come before the game even started. Warriors’ forward Andrew Wiggins rejoined the team on Tuesday and spoke to the media alongside general manager Bob Myers prior to the night’s game.

Wiggins — who hasn’t played a game for the Warriors since Feb. 13 — rightfully chose to keep the reasons behind his absence private. Myers acknowledged the uniqueness of the situation and expressed gratitude for everyone’s understanding of Wiggins as he handled priorities that go beyond the basketball court.

As far as his return to play, Wiggins will still need time to get back into NBA game-ready physique. He said he tried to stay in shape through conditioning on the treadmill and weightlifting while he was away from the team, but it will ultimately be up to Golden State’s medical staff to make the final decision as to when Wiggins will return to game action.

On a positive note, Wiggins was able to watch Tuesday night’s game from the Warriors’ bench. His return was met with a thunderous standing ovation as the Chase Center crowd showed some love to someone who has clearly been through a lot these past couple of weeks.

With Wiggins’ imminent return, the Warriors are getting as close to full strength as they have been all season. With a final two-game road trip to close out the season, the Warriors can build some momentum at just the right time and once again be the championship level team that nobody wants to see heading into the postseason.

