 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andrew Wiggins will not play in final two games

Maple Jordan will get his conditioning up before he takes the court for the Warriors in the postseason. Hey, it worked for Steph Curry last year.

By Sean Keane
/ new
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins getting shots up in practice, the only place he’ll get shots up before the playoffs.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Andrew Wiggins is back in the Bay Area, but he won’t be back on the court before the season ends.

If you’ve been following the Golden State Warriors’ injuries for the past few years, you know that the team loves to talk about ramping up! Wiggins said his conditioning was “not terrible,” and it was good enough that he participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Wednesday,

This means the Warriors are planning to continue to be patient with Wiggins, much as they did during his long absence from the team to deal with his father’s medical situation. It’s a lot to ask for Wiggins to jump right back into game action for the final two days, but also, Klay Thompson’s back soreness isn’t expected to keep him out for the road games in Sacramento and Portland.

Plus, getting away from the cursed injury energy of the Portland Trail Blazers has allowed Gary Payton II to return to his usual defending and dunking self. This is not to disparage the Blazers’ medical staff - Blazers’ knees, ankles, and feet have been doomed since the days of Sam Bowie and Bill Walton.

It would be a lot easier for Wiggins and the Warriors if they simply win their final two games and clinch a playoff spot. If the Warriors fall to 7th or 8th place, they play April 11th. If they get to 5th or 6th place, they don’t play until April 15th. You don’t need an analytics department to know that’s four extra days of ramping up.

And while the Warriors managed to stay afloat, going 13-10 with Wiggins gone, they go from being a legitimate title contender with him on the floor to being, well, worried about a play-in berth without him. Of all five-man lineups that have played over 300 minutes together, the Curry-Thompson-Wiggins-Green-Looney group has the best offensive rating, defensive rating, and net rating in the league.

The Warriors won’t have Maple Jordan back for the regular season. But getting him back for the playoffs means no one wants to play them in the first round. Especially after he ramps up.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind