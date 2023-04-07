Good Morning Dub Nation,
With a record of 42-38, the Golden State Warriors currently hold the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings as the regular season comes to its dramatic conclusion. Golden State can get to as high as the fifth seed by winning their final two games. Meanwhile, losing both games can have them falling to as low as the ninth seed. With plenty of possibilities in between, here is a breakdown of the potential Warriors’ seeding scenarios.
One more condensed version of Warriors remaining scenarios & tiebreakers & schedules. pic.twitter.com/L9l6v74sml— John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) April 6, 2023
Based on this, the Warriors are most likely to end up as the sixth seed, making Friday night’s game a potential playoff preview in Sacramento. That being said, Golden State can theoretically play any one of the top four teams in the West depending on how everything unfolds.
Here is the current order of the top teams in the West:
1. Denver Nuggets (52-28)
2. Memphis Grizzlies (50-30)
3. Sacramento Kings (48-32)
4. Phoenix Suns (45-35)
Here is the current order of every other team jockeying for position:
5. Los Angeles Clippers (42-38)
6. Golden State Warriors (42-38)
7. Los Angeles Lakers (41-39)
8. New Orleans Pelicans (41-39)
9. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40)
10. Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42)
11. Dallas Mavericks (38-42)
The compact nature of the bottom half of the standings means this weekend should be one of the crazier finishes to the regular season in recent history. So, we ask the question: Where do you think the Warriors will finish in the Western Conference standings?
The biggest news of the week for the Warriors was the return of Andrew Wiggins from a lengthy personal absence. Although he will not play in the final two games of the regular season, Golden State hopes they can ramp him up and have him ready to go for the start of the playoffs. Welcome back Wiggs and have a good weekend Dub Nation!
Andrew Wiggins participated in the Warriors scrimmage on Thursday— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 6, 2023
He spent time after practice getting work in Jama Mahlalela. The Dubs are known for their slow ramp ups, always based off sports science/being cautious, but Kerr acknowledged they'll look to expedite this process pic.twitter.com/oxPFELnzXR
Wiggins back on the Warriors bench pic.twitter.com/VR2gRAbTkX— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2023
