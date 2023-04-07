How to watch Warriors at Kings

The Golden State Warriors begin their final road trip of the season with Friday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The game will be at 7:00 PM PT in Sacramento and can played be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is coming off one of their biggest wins of the season after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Tuesday night, 136-125. Sacramento, meanwhile, has recently struggled a bit despite their place as the third seed in the West. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games including their most recent loss which came this past Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, 123-119.

Tonight’s matchup against the Kings will be a tough one as Sacramento is one of the best teams in the West this year with a record of 48-32. Former Warriors’ assistant coach and current Kings head coach Mike Brown is a potential Coach of the Year candidate with his team leading the league in offensive rating (119.1) while coming in at 7th in the league in overall net rating. Despite the Kings clinching the Pacific Division title, the Warriors are still 2-1 against their Northern California rivals this season.

The good news is that Golden State should be relatively healthy going into tonight’s game. Klay Thompson — who was a late scratch during Tuesday’s game against the Thunder due to back soreness — is not listed on the team’s injury report and should be good to go. However, the same cannot be said of the Kings’ injury report. They have several major players listed as questionable going into tonight’s matchup which could just be some gamesmanship for this potential playoff preview.

Kings are listing 7 of their top 8 of rotation as questionable for tomorrow vs. Warriors. Harrison Barnes the only one not listed. pic.twitter.com/jZd1PVYRez — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) April 7, 2023

With just two games remaining in Golden State’s schedule, every game is critical with regards to their place in the Western Conference standings. They currently hold the sixth seed after the conclusion of Thursday’s game and have a one game buffer from the play-in. The Warriors control their own destiny for now, but they must take advantage of this opportunity first as two more victories will guarantee them either the fifth or the sixth seed in the playoffs.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Regular Season Game #81

Who: Golden State Warriors (42 – 38) at Sacramento Kings (48 - 32)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)