Preview: Warriors face Kings on road in possible playoff preview

LET THE GAMES BEGIN!

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. With two games remaining in the Golden State Warriors’ regular season, only one year removed from winning the championship, the Dubs are close to solidifying a playoff berth.

Currently they sit in the sixth seed in the Western Conference, with a very likely collision course with the third seeded Sacramento Kings looming. Those very same Kings are Golden State’s opponent tonight in the Golden 1 Center.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

April 7th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Dubs have squared off with the Kings three times already this year, but in an interesting scheduling quirk they all happened in between October 23rd and November 13th. All three were good battles that came down to the wire.

October 23, 2022

Stephen Curry scored 33 points to lead the Dubs to a 130-125 victory.

November 7th, 2022

This was probably best known as the game where Steph dropped 47 points and was visibly enraged by his teams lackluster play. The Dubs got the win 116-113.

November 13th, 2022

The Kings struck back with a tremendous effort in a 122-115. This game signified what would become two season long trends: Sacramento’s home dominance and Golden State’s road woes.

Now we arrive to the final matchup between these two Pacific Division rivals during this regular season. Sacramento’s seeding is locked at #3, but the Warriors need to win out to control their destiny.

