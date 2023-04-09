How to watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors will finish off their regular season schedule with a road matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff for the game is set for 12:30 PM PT in Portland and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State has taken care of business to close out the season, winning seven out of their last ten games. Their most recent win came last Friday where they beat the Sacramento Kings, 119-97.

Portland, meanwhile, has already been eliminated from playoff contention and is playing like a team ready for the offseason. They are 2-8 in their past ten games and have lost their last three in a row, including yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, 136-125.

The conclusion of today’s game will finally give clarity to what has been a jumbled up mess in the middle of the Western Conference standings. A win today guarantees Golden State will either be the fifth or the sixth seed depending on the outcome of the Clippers game — and more importantly, guarantees they will avoid the play-in game. A loss, on the other hand, could see them fall to the seventh or the eighth seed, though they could still avoid the play-in with some help from other teams.

Warriors specific scenarios going into final day Sunday. All games below are played at 12:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/aXvQDh5qt7 — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) April 8, 2023

This matchup against the Trail Blazers should theoretically be in the Warriors favor. Not only is Portland coming off a back-to-back, they have already decided to shut down their superstar point guard and leading scorer Damien Lillard for the season. Lillard was averaging 32.2 points per game for the Blazers this season and with him out of the way, it should be tough for them to keep up with Golden State’s offensive firepower.

As long as the Warriors take care of business, they will successfully avoid the play-in and earn themselves a well-deserved week off before officially beginning their title defense for the upcoming NBA playoffs.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Trail Blazers: Skylar Mays, Jeenathan Williams, Trendon Watford, John Butler Jr., Drew Eubanks

Regular Season Game #82

Who: Golden State Warriors (43 – 38) at Portland Trail Blazers (33 - 48)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)