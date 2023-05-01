 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 5/1/23: Steph Curry’s Game 7 masterclass sends Warriors to Western Conference Semifinals

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

Golden State Warriors fans rejoice after the team’s 120-100 Game 7 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. When the stakes were at its highest, the Warriors came through with their most important win of the season. Steve Kerr coached a great game, player grades were excellent, and Kevon Looney was dominant on the boards once again.

However, at the center of it all, Golden State’s unquestioned leader, Stephen Curry rose to the occasion with a 50-point masterpiece to close out the series and advance the Warriors to the next round.

After falling embarrassingly short in Game 6, Curry took it upon himself to carry the Warriors in Game 7. An article from The Athletic highlighted Curry’s impassioned plea to his team prior to Sunday’s matchup.

Via the Athletic:

According to multiple sources in the private session, Curry told the team he believed in them, that they had enough to win. He asked for their trust in return. He assured them he could deliver victory if they all bought in. He implored them to put all of their feelings aside — which sources with knowledge of the locker room felt was messaging directed at Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and other guys who might’ve been unhappy for reasons such as playing time and role — and lock in to the unified mission. Anyone who wanted to remain in their emotions, he told them to stay home. Anyone who was ready for their vacation, he told them not to get on the bus for Sacramento. But anyone who did get on the bus, Curry took that as a signature of approval, a binding agreement to be on board with the mission. And if they did that, if they got on the bus, he promised he’d deliver. With his game, his faith, their solidarity, they’d win.

Curry delivered on his promise and was aggressive all game long making 20 of his career-high 38 shot attempts. He finished the day with a Game 7 record 50 points, 6 assists, and 8 rebounds on 7-of-18 shooting from three-point range. After the game, his teammates had nothing but praise for their superstar player.

Sunday’s victory advances the Warriors to the Western Conference Semifinals where they will take on their Southern California rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. The turnaround will be quick as Game 1 begins on Tuesday in San Francisco, but it’s safe to say that the defending champions are excited for the challenge.

