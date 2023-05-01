Steph Curry delivered a historic Game 7 performance on Sunday, scoring 50 points in the Golden State Warriors series-clinching 120-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings. During his postgame media availability, a reporter asked the legendary guard a simple question: “Who can stop Steph Curry?”

Before the Davidson alum responded, he paused and looked down as a subtle smirk emerged across his face. The Baby Face Assassin looked up and delivered the perfect answer.

“Hopefully we’ll never find out.”

Already 35, Curry just wrapped up arguably the best postseason series of his career. In the seven-game series against the Kings, he averaged 33.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 39.1 minutes per game on 37.8% shooting from three and 61.0% shooting from inside the arc. It’s the third-highest scoring output Curry has ever had in a single series, and it’s his highest average scoring in a series that lasted more than five games.

We all know that a day will come when Curry can no longer takeover a game like he did during his three years at Davidson and the past 14 seasons in the NBA, but for now, he miraculously continues to look like the best version of Steph we have ever seen.

When we look back on Curry’s career, it will be almost impossible to characterize his true peak. We have grown accustomed to legendary players having a peak that lasts somewhere from 3-6 seasons. LeBron James was arguably the best player in the NBA for more than a decade, but there’s no denying that he was at his peak as a player from around 2007-2013, towards the end of his first stint in Cleveland through his first title with the Miami Heat.

But finding that moment in time for Curry is much harder. His first MVP season, and subsequent NBA title, seems like an obvious place to start, but it’s been nine seasons since that point in time. The 2020-21 campaign, Curry’s one healthy season over that span that did not end with a playoff berth, was arguably his most dominant regular-season stretch and a career-high 32.0 points per game on 56.9% shooting from two, 42.1% from three, and 91.6% from the free-throw line.

One day, something will probably stop Steph Curry, but that day is not today. And hopefully, to paraphrase Steph, that day will never come.