How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers, Game 5

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Los Angeles Lakers in a must-win Game 5 matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

Golden State faces elimination after losing Game 4 on Monday by a final score of 104-101. The Warriors were in control of that one, however, a 15-point fourth quarter courtesy of the second-coming of Kobe Bryant Lakers wing Lonnie Walker IV helped lift Los Angeles over Golden State to seize a commanding 3-1 lead.

On the positive side of things, Stephen Curry has been dominant in this series, taking advantage of the Lakers’ defense with both his scoring and his playmaking abilities. He finished Game 4 with a triple-double of 31 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds, but unfortunately, it was still not enough to secure the victory.

Someone else needs to step up to help Curry on offense. The Lakers are focusing all their attention on stopping Curry, while also making him work on the defensive side of the floor. Curry is known for great conditioning, but even he gets tired, especially after playing multiple high-intensity games with just one day of rest in between.

The Warriors have a few options they can go to for additional scoring punch but keep an eye on Jordan Poole. Although he has struggled this postseason, the Warriors need Poole to snap out of his current funk because they are in dire need of his offense. The young Warriors guard struggled in Game 4, ending the night with zero points in 10 minutes of play. Poole’s frustration after the game made headlines in what was described as a “tension-filled” locker room, so it will be interesting see how/if he can bounce back.

With this potentially being the last game of the season for the Warriors, it is important to note that Curry, Thompson, and Green have never been eliminated before the NBA Finals during the Steve Kerr era. With no more room for error, the Warriors will have to give it their all in Game 5 otherwise their title defense, and possibly their dynasty, will be over.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals Game 5

Who: Golden State Warriors (1 - 3) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3 - 1)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)