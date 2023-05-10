Well, it’s danger time, folks. It’s time for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, and your beloved Dubs have their backs against the wall. They need to win tonight if they want to keep their season alive.

I, for one, think they can (and will) do it. And it helps that they have a mostly healthy roster. Kevon Looney is still active, and not appearing on the injury report, despite his illness. However, the TNT broadcast on Monday noted that he was still sick, and his minutes have reflected that, so he may not be 100%.

Otherwise, it’s pretty much the same injury report that it’s been all series. Let’s check it out.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

Iguodala was scheduled to begin team activities again this week, though we haven’t heard whether or not that happened. Either way, he’s almost surely not playing in this series, but his career could extend if the Dubs make it to the Western Conference Finals.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Same old, same old.

Questionable — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left toe soreness)

PBJ has been on the injury report all series, and has only appeared in one game. He’s strictly limited to garbage time at this point, even if he’s healthy.

Lakers

Questionable — Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness)

Bamba has yet to appear in this series. On the one hand, his size is something the Warriors have no way of matching if he played. On the other hand, he’s firmly outside of the rotation for a reason.

Probable — Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury)

Davis has been on the injury report for every game of this series, and he’s also played more minutes in this series than any other player.

Probable — LeBron James (right foot soreness)

Similarly, James has been on the injury report for every game this series, but has played more minutes than anyone for either team except Davis. They’re both playing.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!