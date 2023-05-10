This is not going to be my best-written article. It won’t be very articulate or analytical. It won’t have the type of prose that might encourage a publisher to reach out to me about the book deal I secretly dream about. It won’t have any quotes or hard-hitting journalism.

It’s just a plea to the Golden State Warriors ahead of their Game 5 showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals. A game that, if they win, will give them hopes of overcoming a 3-1 deficit against LeBron James, the man who famously did it to them in the 2016 NBA Finals. A game that, if they lose, signals the end of the season ... and potentially the end of an era.

These are some things I would like to see from the Warriors tonight, win or lose. Preferably win.