Stephen Curry has been selected to the 2022-2023 All-NBA Second Team

Curry makes his ninth All-NBA team.

By Joe Viray
/ new
2023 NBA Playoffs- Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA has just announced its All-NBA Teams, with the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry being selected into one of the guard slots of the Second Team. It is Curry’s ninth All-NBA selection and fourth Second Team selection of his career.

Curry makes the Second Team even while missing 26 games in the regular season — which, if next season’s awards criteria applied (a 65-game minimum threshold), would’ve disqualified him from being selected to an All-NBA Team.

He finished the season with averages of 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 58/43/92 shooting splits (2P/3P/FT) and 65.6% TS, making this regular season his third most efficient scoring season of his career.

No other Warrior was selected for an All-NBA Team. For reference, here are the First and Third Teams:

