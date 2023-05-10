Stephen Curry has been selected to the 2022-2023 All-NBA Second Team

The NBA has just announced its All-NBA Teams, with the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry being selected into one of the guard slots of the Second Team. It is Curry’s ninth All-NBA selection and fourth Second Team selection of his career.
The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Second Team:— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023
▪️ Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
▪️ Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
▪️ Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
▪️ Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
▪️ Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/OaHfKh5LYC
Curry makes the Second Team even while missing 26 games in the regular season — which, if next season’s awards criteria applied (a 65-game minimum threshold), would’ve disqualified him from being selected to an All-NBA Team.
5 out of the 15 players named All-NBA would not have been eligible under the new CBA that starts in July:— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 10, 2023
Giannis
Steph Curry
Jimmy Butler
Damian Lillard
LeBron James
He finished the season with averages of 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 58/43/92 shooting splits (2P/3P/FT) and 65.6% TS, making this regular season his third most efficient scoring season of his career.
No other Warrior was selected for an All-NBA Team. For reference, here are the First and Third Teams:
The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team:— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023
▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
▪️ Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
▪️ Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
▪️ Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/Jbq2PgwaQe
The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Third Team:— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023
▪️ De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
▪️ LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
▪️ Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
▪️ Julius Randle, New York Knicks
▪️ Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/HLhSlCzszN
Loading comments...