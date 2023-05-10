 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early indications are that Anthony Davis seems to have avoided a concussion

By Joe Viray
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Per Chris Haynes of TNT, early diagnosis has indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis — who took an elbow shot from the Golden State Warriors’ Kevon Looney during the fourth quarter of Game 5 — has avoided a concussion and is doing much better.

Here is the sequence in question:

If Davis has indeed avoided a concussion, that is great news all around. Having everyone healthy and available to play in a hotly contested series such as this one is the best outcome for everyone involved, most especially the fans. But on a more human level, it’s great to hear that Davis isn’t at risk for complications of any kind.

