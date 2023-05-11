Good Morning Dub Nation,
The Golden State Warriors live to fight another day after beating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5, 121-106. Wednesday’s victory was a massive first step in overcoming the team’s 3-1 deficit as it reaffirmed their confidence in accomplishing such a challenging feat, despite the rising odds.
Draymond says the Warriors' confidence in the playoffs starts with Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/32dKA5kBZN— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2023
"We have a lot of confidence that we can come back in this series." - Steph pic.twitter.com/3gTLcrXGMd— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2023
The sense of urgency from the Warriors was clear from the opening tip. Draymond Green in particular set the tone in this one as he made his presence felt on both sides of the floor but specifically on the offensive end, finishing the night with 20 points. Here’s what our Brady Klopfer had to say about Green in his latest player grades article.
Draymond Green
30 minutes, 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 5 turnovers, 3 fouls, 7-for-11 shooting, 1-for-2 threes, 5-for-5 free throws, 75.8% TS, +13
Brilliance from Draymond. Absolute brilliance. It’s not fair to ask or expect him to do it every game, but it’s safe to say that the Warriors will win most of their games against the Lakers when Green outplays Anthony Davis. Which he did. Handily.
His defense was magnificent, but it was his offense that really stood out. Sure, he finished below his average in assists, but it was an absolute clinic on offense. He was aggressive going to the rim, forcing the Lakers to defend or foul, and setting the tone. He made his free throws. He made some big jumpers. And as soon as the Lakers thought about defending him more honestly, he found the open man.
Incredible performance.
Grade: A
There's no reeling in Draymond when he's locked in pic.twitter.com/JR3MPO3CEc— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2023
“I loved his approach to the game tonight. He was aggressive right from the start.”— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 11, 2023
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/oTFgvmaMgz
Green joined a fantastic supporting cast of Warriors players which included Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II who all made the necessary plays for the Dubs to win this game. In a postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, head coach Steve Kerr discussed the importance of other players stepping up on Wednesday night.
Steve Kerr discusses the big games from Draymond, Wiggs and GP2 pic.twitter.com/2ApvvoY8Ls— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2023
The series now at 3-2 heads back to Los Angeles for what is expected to be the toughest matchup of the remaining two games. Although the Warriors seemed to have figured out some weaknesses in the stout Lakers’ defense, they know very well that Friday’s Game 6 on the road will not be an easy one to win. Having said that, the battle-tested, championship core draws from their experience to ready themselves for war on Friday night.
"This team is going to come out and give us their best punch."— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2023
Draymond knows from experience that the rest of this series will be a fight pic.twitter.com/Gfy5YINV8Q
