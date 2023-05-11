Andrew Wiggins questionable for Game 6 due to left costal cartilage fracture

The Golden State Warriors are listing Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 6 due to a left costal cartilage that was apparently suffered during Game 5.

Notable news: Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 6 with a left costal cartilage fracture. That's an area of the ribcage. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 12, 2023

This is an identical injury to the one suffered by Kevon Looney in the 2019 NBA Finals, one he played through an obvious amount of pain.

Kevon Looney had a costal cartilage fracture way back in the 2019 NBA Finals. He played through it but was in obvious pain. https://t.co/pjuO6K4NfK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 12, 2023

If Wiggins ends up missing Game 6, the Warriors will be without their best two-way wing and primary LeBron James defender – in addition to his offensive production in this series against the Los Angeles Lakers: 16.8 points, six rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 48/38/87 shooting splits and 58.7% TS.