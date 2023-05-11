 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andrew Wiggins questionable for Game 6 due to left costal cartilage fracture

Huge news that could affect this series moving forward.

By Joe Viray
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are listing Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 6 due to a left costal cartilage that was apparently suffered during Game 5.

This is an identical injury to the one suffered by Kevon Looney in the 2019 NBA Finals, one he played through an obvious amount of pain.

If Wiggins ends up missing Game 6, the Warriors will be without their best two-way wing and primary LeBron James defender – in addition to his offensive production in this series against the Los Angeles Lakers: 16.8 points, six rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 48/38/87 shooting splits and 58.7% TS.

