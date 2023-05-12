Good Morning Dub Nation,

As the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to battle for their spot in the Western Conference Finals, their opponent in the next round has already been determined. On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets handily beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 125-100. The 4-2 series victory gives the number-one seeded Nuggets four full days of rest before the start of Game 1 on Tuesday in Denver. Here is the full schedule for the Western Conference Finals:

NBA Western Conference Finals schedule pic.twitter.com/Lohq6G0DsW — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 12, 2023

Make no mistake, the Warriors still have a long way to go before they can think about the next round. However, if they were to miraculously complete the 3-1 series comeback, then the lack of rest could be an issue moving forward. Golden State has played high intensity postseason games every other day since Game 5 against the Sacramento Kings. According to the schedule, that trend will continue with the added difficulty of playing in the higher elevation of Denver.

Meanwhile, the same can be said of the Lakers. Although they received three days of rest after finishing their series against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers have suffered through the same grueling schedule as the Warriors this series. A win in Game 6 would be huge for them, as it would give them some extra rest before beginning the next round.

Having said that, the defending champions have proven they will not go down that easy. The Warriors have yet to be eliminated before the NBA Finals during the Steve Kerr era and have won at least one road game in 28 straight playoff series. Golden State will have to do everything in their power to keep those steaks alive on Friday night, with hopes of extending this series to an all-or-nothing Game 7 matchup on Sunday.

Leading the Warriors’ rally for a potential 3-1 series comeback is this adorable corgi who has correctly predicted the winner of each game in the series thus far. “Stephen Furry” picked Golden State to win the series in seven games – a very positive sign if you believe his fortune-telling abilities is anything close to his namesake’s elite shooting prowess. Have a good weekend Dub Nation! Go Warriors!