How to watch Warriors at Lakers, Game 6

The Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on ESPN.

Preview: Warriors face do-or-die Game 6 on the road against Lakers. Wiggins and Davis are expected to play through injuries in this pivotal contest. https://t.co/x1bIApDUpA pic.twitter.com/jAyd51Jywp — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) May 12, 2023

Golden State gained some momentum after winning Game 5 on Wednesday by a score of 121-106. It was a team effort as Stephen Curry’s game-high 27 points was complimented with double digit scoring from every other Warriors starter. Draymond Green, specifically, came in determined to win, chipping in 20 points to go with his usual blend of excellent defense and on-ball playmaking.

Tonight’s matchup will be the real test though. Golden State has yet to win a game at Los Angeles, despite going 28-straight playoff series with a road victory. The Lakers and the Crypto Arena crowd — as nervous as they may be — will come out with tons of energy knowing the magnitude of the game.

Unfortunately, after a relatively healthy series from both teams thus far, all eyes will be on the injury report before tonight’s game. The big one for the Warriors will be the status of small forward Andrew Wiggins. He was excellent during Wednesday night’s win, however on Thursday, it was announced he would be questionable for Game 6 after suffering a rib injury.

Andrew Wiggins appeared to first show rib discomfort after this box out crack of LeBron James in the middle of the fourth quarter. Kept grabbing at his ribs the next few minutes. Costal cartilage fracture. His Game 6 status is in question.



Here is a look. pic.twitter.com/9CDwETFvrJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 12, 2023

Having said that, the ailment which stole the headlines during Game 5 was the head injury to Anthony Davis. The Lakers’ superstar center left the game early and reportedly needed a wheelchair to assist him to the locker room. Though early speculation led some to believe Davis suffered a concussion, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham denies that and say Davis should be ready to go for Friday night.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (head injury) is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2023

It is now or never for Golden State. The defending champions desperately need this road win tonight to tie the series at 3-3. Whether it’s Strength in Numbers, a Curry Flurry, or Game 6 Klay, the Warriors need to do whatever it takes to secure the victory and bring the series back to the Bay for a conclusive Game 7 matchup.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals Game 6

Who: Golden State Warriors (2 - 3) at Los Angeles Lakers (3 - 2)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)