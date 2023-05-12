The most important game of the season for the Golden State Warriors is just hours away: Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

When Game 5 concluded, it looked like the Warriors might have gained a significant advantage in the series, because Anthony Davis’ health was in question after needing a wheelchair following a blow to the head. Instead, the tables turned, with Davis getting good news (which we’re obviously happy about, head trauma is nothing to root for), while the Warriors got bad news in the form of an Andrew Wiggins injury.

As such, it’s a very notable injury report. Let’s dive into it.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

For Iguodala, a win means he can hold onto the hope that he might play another game in his career. A loss means he won’t, unless he goes back on his statement that this would be his final season.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

No new news here.

Questionable — Andrew Wiggins (left costal cartilage fracture)

And now for the big one. Wiggins is questionable, though the indications are that he’ll try and play. It should mostly be a pain management issue, but depending on where the fracture is it could be hard to address the issue, and it could limit his mobility.

The Warriors already had a huge task ahead of them, trying to win a road game against the Lakers for the first time in five tries this season. Whether Wiggins is out or just compromised, that task got a lot harder.

Questionable — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left toe soreness)

Baldwin is only playing in garbage time and I’d be pretty surprised if this game had any garbage time.

Lakers

Questionable — Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness)

Bamba — mostly a garbage time player at the moment — has been questionable for every game in this series, but has yet to play.

Probable — Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury)

Not only is Davis probable to play after clearing the concussion protocol, but he’s not even listed for it. Instead, it’s just the foot stress injury that kept him sidelined for more than 20 games this season. This either means that Davis didn’t have a concussion, or that the Lakers are the 5,098,721st team in sports history to ignore concussion protocol. Obviously we’re all hoping it’s the former.

Probable — LeBron James (right foot soreness)

James and AD have been on the injury report every game of this series. They’ve also played more minutes than anyone else in this series.

Enjoy the game, everyone. Go Warriors!