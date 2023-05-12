6 keys for a 6th game

We all know where the Golden State Warriors stand. Mired in a Western Conference Semifinals showdown with their intra-state rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dubs are in a classic win-or-go-home situation.

Well, actually, the “or” isn’t necessary there. They’re going home regardless. It’s just a matter of whether they’re going home begin their offseason vacations, or going home to prepare for Game 7 at the Chase Center.

Before Game 5 — also an elimination game — I wrote an article titled simply, “A plea.” The concept was simple. Win or lose, I wanted the Warriors to show me certain things.

They did. They showed most of those things, and won the game comfortably, keeping their season alive for at least two more days.

Now I’m getting greedy. It’s no longer “win or lose, do this.” Now it’s “do this, and win.”

Here are six quick-hitting keys for the sixth game of the series.