The Golden State Warriors’ season came to an unfortunate, frustrating end on Friday night after losing their second round series to the Los Angeles Lakers, 4-2. With the offseason officially underway, questions regarding the future direction of the team are now front and center, beginning with the status of general manager Bob Myers.

Reporting on Bob Myers’ future in Golden State for NBA Countdown on ABC: pic.twitter.com/ksmniyRPNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports, Myers’ contract with the team expires at the end of next month. Although the early postseason exit gives him extra time to sort out his feelings before the June 30th deadline, the longtime Warriors’ general manger remains “torn” on his decision due to the close relationships he has built within the team throughout his tenure. Those feelings are mutual as several Warriors’ players as well as head coach Steve Kerr have expressed they want Myers to return next year.

Steve Kerr hopes Bob Myers stays with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/EIb87Erjpe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 13, 2023

From the upcoming NBA Draft to negotiating the potential contract extensions for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, there will be plenty to do between now and June 30th. Myers’ close bond with his players makes him uniquely qualified to lead the organization on those fronts as outlined in this article by ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne.

Still, these situations will be delicate. Both Green and Thompson are eligible for extensions. Both will likely have to be open to more team-friendly contracts to stay. Myers is known for his skill in navigating the human factors around such negotiations. But there’s the possibility he might not be there to handle them. “That’s the one thing that could f--- this all up,” one source close to the situation said after Friday’s elimination game. During the season, sources say Warriors owner Joe Lacob presented multiple contract extension offers that would make Myers one of the league’s highest-paid executives, even offering him an option to take time off if he preferred. But Myers, sources say, genuinely doesn’t know what he wants to do, and talks have been tabled for some time.

Myers decision will be one of the bigger storylines to follow this offseason for the Warriors. Having said that, although things didn’t work out this season, there is still plenty of optimism that with a couple of roster changes, this remains a championship caliber team.

Steve Kerr believes Steph, Klay and Draymond have plenty left in the tank pic.twitter.com/ArlUeVk3Af — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 13, 2023

