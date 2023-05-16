Reviewing the playoff shooting from Curry, Thompson and Poole

The Golden State Warriors’ season and championship defense came to a painful halt at the hand of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. As Dub Nation combs back through the year with a forensic eye, one of the highly discussed topics has been whether Golden State needs a personnel tweak, a style change, or both.

Part of what I saw was the Warriors were unable to overcome excessive turnovers and drastic free throw disparities like they have in the past. Throughout the dynasty we’ve seen the Dubs get killed on the boards and prevail in a series against a bigger team, or commit 20+ turnovers and still pull out a big postseason victory.

Judging from the way this team got laid to rest by the Lake Show last Friday night, those days may be coming to a close. But why? Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that the team’s biggest volume shooters had trouble splashing at their usual efficient rates.

Stephen Curry, greatest shooter of all time, averaged 30.5 points per game shot 46% from the field for these playoffs, the highest mark of his postseason career. That was fueled by his shooting 57% on 2PT shots (also a career playoff high). He also shot 36% from beyond the arc, the second worst mark of his playoff history.

Here’s his shooting chart for the first two rounds of the 2023 playoffs:

Steph left it all on the court in the playoffs



(➡️ @BMWUSA) pic.twitter.com/AktZBjPJPg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2023

Meanwhile his fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson, the regular season leader in made 3PT, has been criticized for his lack of scoring these playoffs. He averaged 18.5 points per game, shooting 39% from the field. He shot 37% from 3PT range, second worst in his postseason career. He also shot 42% on two’s, that’s also his second worst shooting in that category in the playoffs.

Stephen A believes Klay's disappointing playoff performance will haunt him "for a long time" https://t.co/O5vWovlnjv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2023

And last but not least, the man who many felt was the heir apparent to the Splash Throne before these playoffs started, Jordan Poole. JP has received the most criticism for his scoring, or lack thereof, during this postseason.

Last year, Poole was a red-hot 50% from the field (39% from deep) in Golden State’s title run, scoring 17 points per game. This postseason that average fell to 10.3 PPG on 34% shooting from the field (25% from beyond the arc).

Jordan Poole's PPG dropped from 20.4 to 10.3 in the playoffs.



That’s the 4th biggest drop in the last 10 years pic.twitter.com/MPknizcrEB — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) May 14, 2023

But there was one young Golden State guard who might be ready to contribute next time the playoffs roll around: check out Moses Moodys 53% shooting from the field:

Hmmmmm....