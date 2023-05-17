Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors continue to reflect on their past season as head coach Steve Kerr spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to complete his exit interview.

"Sometimes losing can give you clarity in terms of where you need to be better."



- Steve Kerr on adjusting for next season pic.twitter.com/K8ZeP5hNl2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2023

Kerr went on to discuss a variety of topics ranging from head coaching firings around the league to the playing time of Warriors’ second year player Jonathan Kuminga.

Among other topics, Kerr discussed the importance of Draymond Green to Golden State’s future. He emphasized that contending for another title would be difficult without Green, who was once again named to an All-Defensive team this season for the eighth time in his career.

Steve Kerr knows how important Draymond is for the Warriors to win another title pic.twitter.com/J4iLRnGpl2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2023

Unfortunately, any discussion regarding Green this season was inevitably synonymous with Jordan Poole. The preseason practice punch sent shockwaves through the team’s locker room which lingered throughout the season. However, Kerr gave credit to Poole for still having a great year, finishing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as the second trio in NBA history to hit 200 threes each in one season.

Asked whether he still views Jordan Poole as a franchise building block, Steve Kerr said, "Absolutely. I called him one of the Foundational Six at the end of last season, and I still believe that." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 16, 2023

Speaking of Warriors’ guards, Thompson had his own share of adversities to overcome. After playing in his first full season in nearly three years, the Splash Brother bounced back from his two devastating leg injuries as well as anyone could have possibly imagined. Having said that, Kerr urges Thompson to continue working on his body throughout the offseason to keep him from wearing out at the end, as appeared to be the case during this year’s playoffs.

"This is a time where [Klay] has to be more prepared than ever for the first day of training camp."



- Steve Kerr on how the Splash Bro can improve next season pic.twitter.com/hJNKjTzCI2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2023

Finally, Kerr spoke of the team’s mentality heading into next season. He expressed optimism that the core of the team will come out with an energy and “edge” to them that was somewhat lacking at the beginning of this year. Kerr hopes that this mindset will set the tone right from the start in order to get the Warriors back on the championship track once again.

Steve Kerr believes Steph, Klay and Draymond will have more of an "edge" next season pic.twitter.com/OndYeXtnPk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2023

