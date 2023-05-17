 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 5/17/23: Steve Kerr addresses Draymond Green’s future with the team during exit interview

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors continue to reflect on their past season as head coach Steve Kerr spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to complete his exit interview.

Kerr went on to discuss a variety of topics ranging from head coaching firings around the league to the playing time of Warriors’ second year player Jonathan Kuminga.

Among other topics, Kerr discussed the importance of Draymond Green to Golden State’s future. He emphasized that contending for another title would be difficult without Green, who was once again named to an All-Defensive team this season for the eighth time in his career.

Unfortunately, any discussion regarding Green this season was inevitably synonymous with Jordan Poole. The preseason practice punch sent shockwaves through the team’s locker room which lingered throughout the season. However, Kerr gave credit to Poole for still having a great year, finishing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as the second trio in NBA history to hit 200 threes each in one season.

Speaking of Warriors’ guards, Thompson had his own share of adversities to overcome. After playing in his first full season in nearly three years, the Splash Brother bounced back from his two devastating leg injuries as well as anyone could have possibly imagined. Having said that, Kerr urges Thompson to continue working on his body throughout the offseason to keep him from wearing out at the end, as appeared to be the case during this year’s playoffs.

Finally, Kerr spoke of the team’s mentality heading into next season. He expressed optimism that the core of the team will come out with an energy and “edge” to them that was somewhat lacking at the beginning of this year. Kerr hopes that this mindset will set the tone right from the start in order to get the Warriors back on the championship track once again.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind