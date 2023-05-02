Good Morning Dub Nation,

After celebrating their series-ending victory over the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors quickly shift their attention to their second round opponent, the Los Angeles Lakers. The league’s two biggest superstars in Stephen Curry and LeBron James headline this star-studded affair as the two share their mutual respect for one another ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 1 matchup.

LeBron has the utmost respect for Steph pic.twitter.com/VnZoQSPOmh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 2, 2023

Steph discusses facing LeBron and the Lakers in the next round pic.twitter.com/XRbTvxoCT6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2023

The Warriors have a long history playing against LeBron-led teams in the playoffs, particularly in the NBA Finals where they have the advantage over him 3-1. However, this time will be different, as they face off as intrastate rivals in the Western Conference — another chapter to this longstanding rivalry which Warriors power forward Draymond Green does not take for granted. Green discussed this while addressing his — at times controversial — relationship with James in a recent article by Andscape’s Marc J. Spears.

Via Andscape:

“It is a special relationship and to have the opportunity to play against each other again … No. 1, this is the first time we’ve ever met before the Finals,” Green said. “So, that’ll be cool. It’ll be a different experience. But, to have the opportunity to compete against each other, all of our brothers, friends, will be there. You don’t get those times often. He’s in Year 20. I’m in Year 11. Steph’s [Curry] in Year, what, 14, 15? You don’t get these times often. So, appreciate and cherish them and take advantage of them.” But when asked if James texted or talked to Green about their playoff matchup, Green said absolutely not. “What’s there to start to talk about?” Green said. “… I don’t talk to people during the playoffs.”

The series also marks a homecoming for Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. The Southern California native — and son of former Laker great Mychal Thompson — talked about how special it is to be playing against the team he used to root for growing up.

Klay describes playing the Lakers in the playoffs as a "dream come true." pic.twitter.com/7fR3yWjnA0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 30, 2023

Due to the star power, the history, and the abundance of storylines, the series between the Warriors and the Lakers is easily the most anticipated of all the second-round matchups. The turnaround may have been quick, but nevertheless, the action gets underway tonight at 7:00 PM as they face off for Game 1 at the Chase Center.

