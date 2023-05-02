 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 5/2/23: LeBron James shares ‘utmost respect’ for Steph Curry ahead of Game 1

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Play-In Tournament Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

After celebrating their series-ending victory over the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors quickly shift their attention to their second round opponent, the Los Angeles Lakers. The league’s two biggest superstars in Stephen Curry and LeBron James headline this star-studded affair as the two share their mutual respect for one another ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 1 matchup.

The Warriors have a long history playing against LeBron-led teams in the playoffs, particularly in the NBA Finals where they have the advantage over him 3-1. However, this time will be different, as they face off as intrastate rivals in the Western Conference — another chapter to this longstanding rivalry which Warriors power forward Draymond Green does not take for granted. Green discussed this while addressing his — at times controversial — relationship with James in a recent article by Andscape’s Marc J. Spears.

Via Andscape:

“It is a special relationship and to have the opportunity to play against each other again … No. 1, this is the first time we’ve ever met before the Finals,” Green said. “So, that’ll be cool. It’ll be a different experience. But, to have the opportunity to compete against each other, all of our brothers, friends, will be there. You don’t get those times often. He’s in Year 20. I’m in Year 11. Steph’s [Curry] in Year, what, 14, 15? You don’t get these times often. So, appreciate and cherish them and take advantage of them.”

But when asked if James texted or talked to Green about their playoff matchup, Green said absolutely not.

“What’s there to start to talk about?” Green said. “… I don’t talk to people during the playoffs.”

The series also marks a homecoming for Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. The Southern California native — and son of former Laker great Mychal Thompson — talked about how special it is to be playing against the team he used to root for growing up.

Due to the star power, the history, and the abundance of storylines, the series between the Warriors and the Lakers is easily the most anticipated of all the second-round matchups. The turnaround may have been quick, but nevertheless, the action gets underway tonight at 7:00 PM as they face off for Game 1 at the Chase Center.

