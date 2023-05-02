How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers, Game 1

The Golden State Warriors tipoff Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

Preview: Curry’s Warriors welcome LeBron’s Lakers for Game 1. Two teams that love gold will battle it out in front of Dub Nation Tuesday night. https://t.co/dF83W0kh3n pic.twitter.com/Dh39PNoqQD — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) May 2, 2023

Golden State is coming off their most important win of the season, prolonging their playoff lives with a critical Game 7 victory over the Sacramento Kings, 120-100. Los Angeles, meanwhile, handily took care of business in Game 6 of their series where they beat the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday, 125-85. In the regular season, the Warriors were 1-3 against the Lakers which includes losses in their last three-straight.

The extra game for the Warriors may play a factor in this one. Golden State looked fatigued towards the end of their long, hard-fought series against the Kings, while the Lakers enjoyed two extra days of rest before tonight’s game.

It also doesn’t help that the Lakers’ size and physicality wears their opponents out. Their revamped roster after the NBA trade deadline surrounded superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis with several high energy role players capable of making life difficult for the Warriors offense. Not to mention, Davis is playing defense at an elite level and will continue to be a major deterrent at the rim for Golden State.

To win this matchup, the Warriors will have to rely on their outside shooting — not the worst thing in the world considering they have the two greatest shooters to ever touch a basketball on the team. Guards Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole were the second trio in NBA history to each make at least 200 three-pointers in a season. Though Thompson and Poole had their struggles in Round 1, they get a bit of a softer matchup here going against D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

It doesn’t get much more high profile than a playoff series between the Warriors and the Lakers. The star power, the fanfare, and the history of these two teams makes this the premier series of the postseason. With that in mind, heed the words of Draymond Green and appreciate the greatness that will be on display.

Draymond on next round: “Stop trying to turn the page on us so fast. Stop trying to turn the page on ‘Bron so fast. We get so caught up in the next thing, that we don’t appreciate the current. Then you get to the next thing looking back like, man, I wish we still had that.” — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) April 30, 2023

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals Game 1

Who: Golden State Warriors (6th Seed) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7th Seed)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)