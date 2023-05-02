It’s almost time to start the Western Conference Semifinals. It’s the Golden State Warriors vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s Steph Curry vs. LeBron James. What more could you possibly want?

Thankfully it appears that both of the teams are healthy ahead of their massive showdown. The Lakers have some key names listed on the injury report, but it seems that those players will be good to go.

Let’s jump into the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

Still no update on Iguodala, though we should be getting a re-evaluation on his wrist sometime soon, and that could be exciting.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Haven’t had an update on Rollins in a long time. Probably won’t get an update on Rollins for a while.

Questionable — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left toe soreness)

I’m excited for PBJ’s future, but realistically, this only impacts the lineups the Warriors put out if they find themselves in garbage time.

Lakers

Questionable — Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness)

Bamba only played sparingly during the Lakers first round win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and really just in garbage time. He played a decent-sized role for a while after being traded to the Lakers, but right now is really just emergency depth.

Probable — LeBron James (right foot soreness)

I would put the odds of James not playing in this game somewhere between zero and zilch. Still, it’s notable seeing his name on here. He missed 27 games during the regular season, and had a pretty poor first round series (by his all-time great standards).

Probable — Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury)

Also would be beyond shocked if AD didn’t play. But the fact that he’s still dealing with his foot injury is of note. He missed 26 games during the regular season.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!