Despite rumored interest around the league, Jonathan Kuminga still projects to be a key building block of the Golden State Warriors’ future. In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr detailed what Kuminga must do to earn more playing time next season and become that core piece of the future.

Via The Athletic:

“The minutes are there for him (Jonathan Kuminga) to take at the backup four next year,” Kerr said. “He’s gotta make strides, and he and I talked about it. The No. 1 thing is he’s gotta rebound. If he rebounds and he runs the floor, there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for him.

Many were puzzled by the way Kerr handled Kuminga’s playing time this past year. Although he flashed improvement in multiple games, he still saw his playing time drastically decrease from 20.8 minutes per game in the regular season to 6.1 minutes per game in the postseason, as other members of the team — namely Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II — returned to their spots in the rotation.

Some have argued that Kerr could have found more minutes for Kuminga by having him play a wing role due to his excellent perimeter defense. However, Kerr makes it clear that Kuminga is strictly a power forward because of his limitations on the offensive side of the ball.

“No, no, no, I don’t think of him as a three,” Kerr said. “He’s a four. For him to take the next step, he needs to be able to play the three as an offensive player. He can play the three defensively; he can guard, really, one through four. But offensively, to play the three you’ve got to be really skilled in this league today, you’ve gotta see the floor, you’ve gotta be able to make plays. And right now, I think he’s much more of a four than he is a three on the offensive end.”

This will be a big summer for both the Warriors and Kuminga. The team is looking to revamp their roster back to championship form, while the former seventh-overall pick is reportedly asking for a much bigger role either with Golden State or on another team. The two can definitely coexist, but Kuminga will need to address his weaknesses over the offseason — something Kerr says will be the key to unlocking his bright future ahead.

“But he’s entering his third year next year, he’s 20 years old, got a great future ahead. He’s just gotta keep on the same path he’s on. But he’s gotta make those strides, like I said, on the glass and running the floor, diving in pick-and-roll. If he does those things, he’s going to play more, and that’s how you continue to grow and build your game.”

