Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors will not be the only ones facing big changes to their team next season. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles Clippers general manager Michael Winger is leaving the team to become the President of Monumental Basketball with the Washington Wizards.

ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger has agreed to become the President of Monumental Basketball, which delivers him full leadership of the Washington Wizards. Winger will also oversee the WNBA Mystics and G-League Go-Go. pic.twitter.com/3ldnt8DhtZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 24, 2023

The timing of the move is especially interesting due to the uncertainty surrounding Warriors general manager Bob Myers. The 11-year Golden State executive has contemplated leaving the team with his contract set to expire on June 30th. Myers reportedly wishes to spend more time with his family and focus on other business endeavors, despite the Warriors expressing heavy interest in his return.

Though a move to another team has been deemed unlikely thus far, there has been some speculation that Myers — a former UCLA standout with a history in southern California — would consider a move to the Clippers due to his connections in the city and within the organization. This article published on Monday from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson speculates about a potential move to Los Angeles:

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

There is one team to keep an eye on if Myers decides to continue being a GM, but for a different franchise. The Los Angeles Clippers could pose the biggest threat to the Warriors. Clippers GM Michael Winger has interviewed to be the Washington Wizards’ head of basketball operations, Myers has the ultimate respect for Jerry West and never wanted to see West’s time with the Warriors come to an end, the Clippers have an owner in Steve Ballmer who’s willing to take big swings and the franchise is soon stepping into a new arena. But Myers’ ties to the Bay Area, along with his personal relationships with people like Steve Kerr, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green might be too much for him to wrestle.

As stated in the article, Myers’ close relationships within the Warriors’ organization will most likely keep him from going to another team. Having said that, Clippers owner Steve Balmer loves to make the flashy move and has shown a determination to win a championship at all costs. Could it be possible he gives Myers an offer so high that he simply could not refuse? Sure, as no move would be flashier than bringing in a future hall of fame executive, and four time championship architect to fill his newest general manager vacancy.

Having said that, Myers has not spoken on the matter since the season ended. He has yet to conduct his exit interview for the team, which was once again delayed another week. Until then, questions will continue to persist about his next move.

Bob Myers’ exit interview, which was originally scheduled for this week to accommodate his visit last week to the #NBA draft combine, has been postponed to next week instead. There was no reason provided for the postponement. — Cyrus Saatsaz (@DogSurfRoadshow) May 24, 2023

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: