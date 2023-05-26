Good Morning Dub Nation,

Trade machines are in peak offseason form as ways to improve the Golden State Warriors have been floated all over social media. After a frustrating season culminated in a disappointing second round exit, many believe the team is in dire need of a roster revamp. So, here are a few of the proposed ideas that went viral this past week.

Via The Athletic:

Rockets receive: Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga Warriors receive: Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, K.J. Martin, the No. 4 pick in 2023, Houston’s first-round picks in 2025 and 2027 Why Houston does this: I have to admit, of all of the proposed deals, I feel the least confident about this one. Poole’s stock is down some after an underwhelming postseason run but all things considered, he’s had a tough season and might benefit from a change of scenery. At his best, he’s one of the game’s brightest young guards with in-the-gym range, a sweet handle, underrated playmaking and a knack for scoring. Kuminga seems to have fallen victim to Golden State’s win-now mode and hasn’t been able to develop at the rate they’ve expected, but he’s also a talented, physical forward that can guard multiple positions and his potential should peak anyone’s interest.

For Golden State’s perspective, here is Warriors’ beat writer Anthony Slater sharing his thoughts on the trade.

Anthony Slater (Warriors/NBA writer): It’s an intriguing offer, especially if the Warriors’ scouting department loves somebody at the fourth spot — or if Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller escape the top three. The problem is it creates the same sort of problem the Warriors are trying to solve, flipping youth for youth. They have an urgent need for players who are ready to contribute to title-winning in Steph Curry’s fading window. Kuminga hasn’t been yet. Poole flamed out spectacularly in the playoffs and is about to get expensive. Would Porter, Martin, Tate and whoever they get at four give more in any given series? Maybe. Tate has some defensive qualities that could translate. Then maybe you could re-route Porter and the fourth pick for an established veteran. It’s at least an offer, from a value perspective, the Warriors would have to debate internally.

Meanwhile, in this clip from Fubo Sports, former Warriors and Washington Wizards player Gilbert Arenas tossed out this trade idea that would net Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown in exchange for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

Finally, the mother of all trades was proposed earlier in the week by sports radio host Colin Cowherd on his show The Herd. He threw out this idea which would send Golden State’s longtime rival, LeBron James, to the Bay Area for an Avengers level team-up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

LeBron James to the Warriors isn't as crazy as it sounds:



"Wiggins, Kuminga and Jordan Poole. It works." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/ZcIk0LzCFD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 24, 2023

Flashy trades as the ones mentioned above rarely come to fruition. Having said that, it’s okay to dream about potential deals, especially this early in the offseason.

This past week marked the one-year anniversary of Andrew Wiggins’ spectacular highlight dunk during last year’s Western Conference Finals. Because it was initially ruled a foul on Wiggins, the Warriors challenged the call and the Dallas crowd got to see their franchise player dunked into oblivion over and over again. Have a good weekend Dub Nation!