The Golden State Warriors held workouts for six 2023 NBA Draft prospects earlier this week, according to a report by Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Slater reported the names of all six players.

Draft workout for the Warriors in SF today



*Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

*Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

*Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

*Kendric Davis (Memphis)

*Craig Porter Jr. (Wichita State)

*Caleb Daniels (Villanova) — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 26, 2023

Most of the group is currently projected to be second-round picks or undrafted free agents, which is interesting since the Warriors currently only possess the 19th overall pick. However, the Dubs are expected to be active this offseason, which could easily lead them to be picking at the end of the first round or even adding a second-round pick. Moreover, the Warriors could also be looking ahead to potential two-way contracts.

Nevertheless, here’s a breakdown of the players they worked out:

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is probably the best prospect of the group, according to most public-facing analysts. Considered a late-first/early second-round prospect. A four-year starter at Indiana, Jackson-Davis is a long, athletic forward who has the tools to be a versatile bench option in the NBA. This past season, Jackson-Davis was a consensus All-American and averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.9 blocks per game. While he has the length and athleticism to guard multiple positions, the biggest question facing his NBA future is his lack of outside shooting. He never made a three during his college career and made just 69.5% of his free throws this season.

Gonzaga wing Julian Strawther is comparably ranked to Jackson-Davis by many. Strawther spent three seasons at Gonzaga, taking big steps forward each season. This past season, Strawther averaged 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while making 40.8% of his three-point attempts and 77.6% of his free-throw attempts. At 6’7’’-205, Strawther has the size to be a solid defender at the next level as well.

Coleman Hawkins is expected to be a mid-to-late second-rounder. A Sacramento, California native, Hawkins never posted big numbers at Illinois but consistently filled the stat sheet with a well-rounded game. He averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game in his final college season. At 6’10’’, Hawkins has a unique passing ability for someone of his size. While Hawkins has consistently been willing to take threes, his struggles from the free-throw line (63.8% college career) suggest he will not be an outside threat at the next level.

Caleb Daniels (Villanova), Craig Porter Jr. (Wichita State), and Kendric Davis (Memphis) were the other three prospects in San Francisco earlier this week. All three are currently projected to be late-second rounders or undrafted free agents. Daniels spent six years in college, playing for Tulane and Villanova. A smaller combo guard, Daniels’ best asset is his scoring, but he needs to improve his efficiency. Porter was another transfer who spent more than four years in college, although he showcased a more well-rounded game this past season at Wichita State. Davis had the most statistically impressive college career of the trio, spending time at TCU, SMU, and Memphis. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in his final collegiate season on .414/.346/.854 shooting.