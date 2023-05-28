The idea of LeBron James donning a Golden State Warriors jersey still feels like a figment of my imagination. Frankly, until James and Warriors CEO Joe Lacob greet Dub Nation in an introductory press conference, I am probably not going to believe that day will come. Nevertheless, The Athletics’ Lakers beat writer Jovan Buha pointed to the Warriors as one of the most likely landing spots for the NBA’s all-time scoring leader if he wants to play with a different team.
Fox’s Colin Cowherd sparked plenty of conversation earlier this week when he suggested a trade between the Warriors and Lakers that sent James to Golden State for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. With those headlines swirling, KNBR asked Buha to join the Murph and Mac Show on Friday and asked him what he thought of the possibility. Buha acknowledged that he believes James will stay with the Lakers, but also said he sees a potential fit with the Dubs.
Here’s his full quote:
“I think it’s certainly possible. I would definitely put them, if you were looking at realistic alternatives to him playing for the Lakers, I think the Warriors have to be in the top two or three. I think if you study LeBron James’ career, when he has these types of losses — 2010, they lose in the second round to Boston, he leaves that summer to Cleveland, 2014, they lose in five in the Finals to San Antonio, he goes back to Cleveland from Miami and then 2018, they get swept in the Finals by Golden State and he goes to LA. I think you’ve kind of seen it’s been every few years, with now him kind of breaking that exception with LA where he’s been there for five years, but I think he’s kind of taking this loss hard. He basically had a 40-point triple-double in Game 4 and that still wasn’t good enough to even get a game in the series.”
