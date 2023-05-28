The idea of LeBron James donning a Golden State Warriors jersey still feels like a figment of my imagination. Frankly, until James and Warriors CEO Joe Lacob greet Dub Nation in an introductory press conference, I am probably not going to believe that day will come. Nevertheless, The Athletics’ Lakers beat writer Jovan Buha pointed to the Warriors as one of the most likely landing spots for the NBA’s all-time scoring leader if he wants to play with a different team.

Fox’s Colin Cowherd sparked plenty of conversation earlier this week when he suggested a trade between the Warriors and Lakers that sent James to Golden State for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. With those headlines swirling, KNBR asked Buha to join the Murph and Mac Show on Friday and asked him what he thought of the possibility. Buha acknowledged that he believes James will stay with the Lakers, but also said he sees a potential fit with the Dubs.

Here’s his full quote: