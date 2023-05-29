Good Morning Dub Nation,

The winner of the Eastern Conference Finals will be determined after tonight’s win-or-go-home Game 7 matchup between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. Although the Heat started off with a commanding 3-0 series lead, they would go on to lose their next three games, setting up Boston with a chance to make history by becoming the first team in NBA playoff history to overcome such a deficit. Given the significance of this potential achievement, Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green said he is rooting for the Celtics to win the series – hoping that the feat would finally overshadow the team’s disappointing 3-1 series defeat in the 2015-2016 NBA Finals once and for all.

“Maybe I won’t have to hear about 3-1 anymore if this team comes back from 3-0… Much better story.”



Draymond Green wants the Celtics to come back from 3-0 so people stop talking about the Warriors’ 3-1 lead in the 2016 Finals



(via @TheVolumeSports)

“Can they close the deal,” Green pondered on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. “I don’t know man, I don’t know. First time from 3-0, that’s an interesting one. First team to come back from a 3-0 deficit. We would love to see it wouldn’t we? Maybe I won’t have to hear about 3-1 anymore if this team comes back from 3-0. Like you could throw the 3-1 in the dirt — like forget about it, I’m sick of it — and like talk about 3-0. It’d be a much better story.”

The Heat find themselves in this situation after a heartbreaking Game 6 loss tied the series at 3-3. Miami’s Jimmy Butler hit three free throws to put the team up one with three seconds remaining on the clock. However, it was evidently the exact amount of time needed for the Celtics to pull off the miraculous win as Boston’s Derrick White converted the game-winning tip with 0.1 seconds left in the game. The Miami crowd was in disbelief, which could also be said for Celtics’ superstar Jayson Tatum who explained his feelings to reporters after the game.

"That felt like the longest 10 seconds ever waiting for confirmation..."



Jayson Tatum shares his reaction to Derrick White's #TissotBuzzerBeater to win Game 6 #NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/p8SG9AmBrj — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023

Of the 150 teams that have gone down 0-3 in postseason history, zero have been able to successfully climb out of the hole. On Saturday, Boston became just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 under these circumstances. Although Dub Nation will never forget the pain of blowing a 3-1 lead on the NBA’s biggest stage, the potential of another team failing even worse will only help soften the blow as fans everywhere get the opportunity to witness history on Monday night.

