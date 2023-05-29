Bob Myers’ end-of-season press conference scheduled for tomorrow at noon PST

The Bob Myers decision is nearly upon us.

Per Marc Stein, he believes that Myers will announce his decision sometime this week (excerpt from his piece on Substack hidden behind a paywall):

“It’s believed that Myers doesn’t want to sit down at an interview podium until his decision about staying with the Warriors or walking away from his post is both made and ready to be shared with the public.”

Apparently, that piece of information is now ready to be shared with the public, as the Warriors announced that Myers’ end-of-season press conference is scheduled for tomorrow at noon:

Warriors officially announce the Bob Myers end of season press conference for tomorrow at noon. His future obviously looms large over it. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 29, 2023

There have been rumblings about Myers leaning toward departing the franchise with which he has had a huge hand in constructing championship rosters. Stein is leaning toward that being the case:

“We could have clarity as early as Tuesday or Wednesday, since Myers is expected to convene soon with Bay Area reporters who regularly cover the team. My prediction as of the weekend: I think this is it. I sense Myers is poised to walk away from the lucrative offer Warriors owner Joe Lacob has put on the table.”

Of course, the key word above is “prediction,” but it’s also not the first time we’ve heard of Myers being inclined to leave. His stated reason, per Stein, is also something that’s been heard of before:

“As we’ve covered in multiple recent pieces: Myers wouldn’t be exiting over money. It’s because he wants a break.”

Ultimately, it’s up to the man himself. Things can change in a matter of hours, but if it is true that not even a fat paycheck is enough to lure Myers back in, the Golden State Warriors may have to enter next season under new front-office leadership.