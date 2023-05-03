Good Morning Dub Nation,

Unfortunately, Game 1 did not go the way that the Golden State Warriors were hoping as they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, 117-112, to begin the Western Conference Semifinals. The game was close throughout the night, but the Lakers slowly pulled away in the second half. A 14-0 Warriors’ run made things interesting late in the fourth quarter, however, they just couldn’t get over the hump as Golden State guard Jordan Poole missed the open deep three with a little over 10 seconds remaining. Despite this, the Warriors voiced their support for Poole who, otherwise, played a great game.

Steve Kerr calls JP's 3-point attempt with 10 seconds left "a great shot for us." pic.twitter.com/dcRzTCgITL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 3, 2023

“A lot of trust in his ability to put the ball in the basket.”



Steph said he was fine with JP’s late missed 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/v6F5hilCDY — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 3, 2023

If Golden State had one thing going for them, it was their three-point shot-making. As a team, they shot nearly 40% from deep on 21-of-53 attempts. However, it was more out of necessity as Lakers big man Anthony Davis led a rugged Los Angeles defense which deterred any shots at the rim. Davis was dominant, finishing the game with 30 points, 23 rebounds, and 4 blocks. As a team, the Lakers finished the game with 10 total blocks.

"He's playing like the top 5 NBA player that he is." ️



- Darvin Ham after AD's 30 PTS, 23 REB Game 1#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/c9m7awPC9Q — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2023

The lack of shots at the rim also explains the large free throw discrepancy. The Lakers mostly scored at the paint, while the Warriors attacked from distance with jump shots. One of the biggest stats going into the game was that the Warriors foul at the third highest rate in the league, meanwhile the Lakers are number one in the NBA at drawing fouls. The trend was clear on Tuesday night as Golden State shot 6 free throws to Los Angeles’ 29.

Here’s Steve Kerr:



-Literally admitting his team was fouling unnecessarily



-Essentially doubling down on the fact his team will never have FTs at a similar level to the Lakers, and it being designed that way



-Saying the refs were actually calling a great game (Haynes) pic.twitter.com/Utkq8zjg3G — TSO_Sage (@TSO_Sage) May 3, 2023

The good news is that it is still very early in the series. The Warriors will make adjustments, and more importantly, their confidence isn’t wavering as they now look to bounce back for Game 2 on Thursday.

"Morale is not low."



Klay is looking forward to bouncing back in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/d2MlXBL2Kb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 3, 2023

