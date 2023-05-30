Good Morning Dub Nation,

The first domino of an ambiguous Golden State Warriors offseason is expected to fall on Tuesday. General manager Bob Myers will be holding his end of season press conference this afternoon where he is expected to address the uncertainty surrounding his future with the team.

Warriors officially announce the Bob Myers end of season press conference for tomorrow at noon. His future obviously looms large over it. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 29, 2023

Myers’ contract with the Warriors expires on June 30th. The longtime Golden State executive has been hesitant to sign a new deal despite heavy interest in his return from several highly influential members of the organization.

The bonds he has built within the team gave optimism that Myers would see things through until the end of this current dynasty run. However, the feeling from reporters around the league is that Myers is expected to step away from his position with the team. Although a lucrative offer from the Warriors is reportedly on the table, NBA reporter Marc Stein predicts Myers is still “poised to walk away”.

Via Steinline:

It’s believed that Bob Myers doesn’t want to sit down at an interview podium until his decision about staying with the Warriors or walking away from his post is both made and ready to be shared with the public. We could have clarity as early as Tuesday or Wednesday, since Myers is expected to convene soon with Bay Area reporters who regularly cover the team. My prediction as of the weekend: I think this is it. I sense Myers is poised to walk away from the lucrative offer Warriors owner Joe Lacob has put on the table. As we’ve covered in multiple recent pieces: Myers wouldn’t be exiting over money. It’s because he wants a break.

In his eleven-year career as the team’s general manager, Myers has accomplished quite the hall of fame resume for an executive. He was the architect of four championship winning teams and has consistently replenished Golden State’s roster with bold moves that have netted talents such as Kevin Durant and Andrew Wiggins. If this is really it for Myers’ time with the Warriors, then he deserves nothing but praise after creating one of the greatest dynasties the NBA has ever seen.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: