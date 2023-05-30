Joe Lacob: ‘We’ll win no matter what, I don’t care what the rules are’

The announcement that the Golden State Warriors’ President of Basketball Operations and General Manager will be stepping down after 11 years on the job came as somewhat of an expected occurrence, considering the noise that was pervasive through the NBA rumor grapevine.

But nevertheless, Bob Myers — the man who was responsible for constructing a dynastic roster around franchise cornerstones Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green — will be a loss the Warriors will have to swallow, not only with heavy hearts but with sharp minds in terms of decisions to make.

Warriors' owner Joe Lacob will be the main man responsible for guiding the organization through its transition from the Myers administration toward whoever he will choose as Myers’ successor. As to the identity of that successor, rumors and predictions have mostly swirled around two candidates: Mike Dunleavy Jr., Myers’ right-hand man as Vice President of Basketball Operations; and Kirk Lacob, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Publicly, however, Lacob still hasn’t decided on the next steps.

“I’m not going to say what we’re doing yet because I don’t know what we’re doing yet,” Lacob said during Myers’ press conference. “It’s not going to be something we rush into. We’ll get it done when we’ll get it done. We’ll make the right decision for the organization and hopefully (we’ll) move forward.”

Joe Lacob said he hasn’t yet decided the front office restructure after Bob Myers, but an internal promotion appears likely. He said he’s going to work Myers through his contract on June 30th. Myers shrugs over to his wife and laughs after hearing comment. pic.twitter.com/9kD9l3fMfe — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 30, 2023

In terms of roster construction, Lacob was noncommittal in terms of specifics. However, he was verbally committed to one thing: winning no matter what despite the new CBA provisions that will be extremely punitive for high taxpaying teams such as the Warriors.

“We’re going to win no matter what,” Lacob said. “I don’t care what the rules are. We are going to figure out a way to do it. That’s what good organizations do: they figure out a way to win the game, and our game is to win games and win championships.”