I Knew This Warriors Season Was In Trouble When...: Ep. 1

There were disastrous moments throughout the Golden State Warriors’ title defense that were mystifying in their nature and ominous in their departure from the high standard of the Golden Empire.

Golden State’s abysmal 11-30 road record was the product of blown leads, failed comebacks, and lethargic starts that crippled the champs. One of those jawdropping defeats came in front of the Orlando Magic’s home crowd, when the Dubs comically blew a giant lead in Florida.

The Magic rally to stun Steph and the Warriors pic.twitter.com/EJU3VfZU7p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 4, 2022

Klay just misses the game-winner pic.twitter.com/bpKIBYUWwm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2022

The champs lost a game where they scored 129 points, shooting 51.5% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc.At the time the Magic were the worst team in basketball with a 2-7 record, and yet somehow shot 53% from the field and 43% from three-point range to outgun the Warriors.

The Magic also went to the free throw line 46 times, converting 33 of them. 46 free throws! That eventually ended up being the fifth highest amount of free throws attempted by a team this season.

Is it then shocking that these same Warriors eventually would give up hella free throws in the playoffs? Anyways, peep the last two minutes of this jarring collapse if you dare.