Tuesday marked the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors. Longtime general manager Bob Myers officially announced he will be stepping down from his position with the team once his contract expires at the end of June. Among the many things he discussed during Tuesday’s press conference, Myers made sure to show his love for Dub Nation with this emotional thank you to his fans.

Bob Myers was hit with emotions while thanking Dub Nation pic.twitter.com/L4OPCoQHlF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 30, 2023

Like many of us, Myers said he grew up a Warriors’ fan as he reminisced on the days he sat in the nosebleed seats of Oracle Arena. He recalled the franchise’s first championship in 1975, with the fan in him still finding it hard to believe he was able to contribute four additional NBA titles to the team that meant so much to him as a kid.

“To feel like I had helped give this fanbase and this community and by doing my part — not perfectly — but as best I could to get some more of those [NBA titles],” Myers began to explain. “Joe said it when he bought the team, we were going to have more of those and I remember looking at that and thinking: ‘How? The Warriors aren’t very you know — how are you going to do that?’ And boy did he do it, and it’s crazy to see those four new ones up there and where the organization has come. I’m so thankful.”

After eleven seasons as the Warriors’ general manager, Myers decided it was finally time to take a break from the demanding schedule of an NBA executive. He accomplished plenty in those eleven seasons and can now, once again, enjoy watching the team from afar, just like the fans he appreciated so much.

(And, yes, even including the fans who pestered him about signing a big man throughout the years.)

"I did get yelled at a few times about we didn't sign a big man at the buyout," Bob Myers said with a smile. "It's not as easy as everyone thinks. We do like big guys, contrary to popular belief. Joe, especially, likes size. He'll tell you himself." — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) May 30, 2023

