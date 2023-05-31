I Knew This Warriors Season Was In Trouble When...: Ep. 2

There were some truly embarrassing moments throughout the Golden State Warriors’ title defense that were disturbing in their nature and startling in their departure from the high standard of the Warriors’ dynasty.

Golden State’s abysmal 11-30 road record was the product of blown leads, failed comebacks, and lethargic starts that crippled the champs. One of those stunning defeats came in front of the Utah Jazz home crowd, when the Dubs faltered 124-123 despite holding a 4-point lead with 13.3 seconds to go.

But before that the Dubs were up 122-119 with 24.9 seconds to go, and second greatest shooter of all-time Klay Thompson got his cookies stolen on the inbound.

Klay Thompson cometeu o turnover e depois se recuperou com o toco!pic.twitter.com/nnlTlZHPKE — Matchup Brasil (@MatchupBR) December 8, 2022

Klay blocks the shot, Dubs get the ball back, Poole makes one free throw to push the lead to 123-119 with 13.3 seconds to go.

The Jazz then hit a freakin’ triple after Klay fell asleep on defense.

MALIK BEASLEY HAS BEEN BALLING OUT ‍



Helped the Jazz complete a comeback with the clutch three. #Timberwolves



pic.twitter.com/MwgiGoQxUv — Monke Sports (@monke_sports) December 8, 2022

Klay says he "fell asleep" on Beasley's late 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/plYtdQ0nvy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2022

Jordan Poole gets stripped on the ensuing inbounds, the Jazz go the other way for two points, and there’s your ball game. 124-123 Utah wins.

LOOK AT THIS pic.twitter.com/8mLVftpxVb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 8, 2022

Hmmmm late game collapse on the road huh? Was that a harbinger of things to come in the playoffs? APPARENTLY YES!