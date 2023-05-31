I Knew This Warriors Season Was In Trouble When...: Ep. 4

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the NBA Finals. Shucks, I really thought the Golden State Warriors were going to make it back their and defend their NBA title. Alas, they got bombed out of the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers to end their season.

And since then I’ve been doing scrolling through Golden State’s schedule and reminding myself that their frustrating second round exit wasn’t all that shocking considering they had been pretty mediocre during the regular season.

A regular season record of 44-38 and an atrocious 11-30 record was hard to watch after watching Golden State’s empire run wild last season. One of those portentous losses came in front of Dub Nation, when the Dubs coughed up a huge lead to longtime nemesis Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Nets.

By the way, super hooper and former Warrior Kevin Durant did not play in this contest for the Nets either. That’s a bad loss anyway you slice it.

Warriors fall to the Nets as they blow a 17 point lead. Brooklyn used a 22-6 run to secure a come from behind win at Chase Center Thoughts on the game? — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 23, 2023

This loss occurred in January, and it gave me a harrowing suspicion that these Warriors were sleepwalking through the season and not mustering enough consistency to defend their title.

“We’re not good enough, yet, to close games. We’ve got to get better.”



Steve Kerr explains why the Warriors are struggling to close out games pic.twitter.com/CjjLOfveBd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 23, 2023

Curry: "No matter what the reason is, losing is a terrible feeling. We hate it ...[We] need to do something about it...Nobody is thinking we can't do it. That's our challenge, to not be in the situation where every other night we are explaining why we didn't get the job done." — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 23, 2023