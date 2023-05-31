 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

I Knew This Warriors Season Was In Trouble When...: Ep. 4

Remember when the Warriors blew a double-digit lead to a KD-less Nets team led by Kyrie Irving?

By Daniel Hardee
Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the NBA Finals. Shucks, I really thought the Golden State Warriors were going to make it back their and defend their NBA title. Alas, they got bombed out of the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers to end their season.

And since then I’ve been doing scrolling through Golden State’s schedule and reminding myself that their frustrating second round exit wasn’t all that shocking considering they had been pretty mediocre during the regular season.

A regular season record of 44-38 and an atrocious 11-30 record was hard to watch after watching Golden State’s empire run wild last season. One of those portentous losses came in front of Dub Nation, when the Dubs coughed up a huge lead to longtime nemesis Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Nets.

By the way, super hooper and former Warrior Kevin Durant did not play in this contest for the Nets either. That’s a bad loss anyway you slice it.

This loss occurred in January, and it gave me a harrowing suspicion that these Warriors were sleepwalking through the season and not mustering enough consistency to defend their title.

