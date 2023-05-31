How did the Warriors do against the Nuggets and Heat this year?

Not gonna lie, with the NBA Finals approaching and the Golden State Warriors not being a part of it, I’ve been pondering what the narrative of this season is for the Dubs. I know, we can’t be so ridiculous as to expect the Warriors to make the Finals every single year. But the team showed so many excellent flashes of play this year, with the battle-tested pedigree to boot, that I just kept stubbornly waiting for them to get it together.

But LeBron James, in what may potentially be the last playoff series victory of his storied career, led the Los Angeles Lakers in eliminating the Dubs out of the second round. Anytime a LeBron-led team ends the Splash Bros’ season, it’s time for some serious soul searching, because the Dubs usually get rid of King James’ squads when it counts.

I’ve been ticking off a few of my least-favorite but perhaps most illuminating GSW defeats during this season, as you can tell from my recent flurry of salty season reviews.

But then I started wondering what the defending champs’ record was against the current NBA Finalists Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Were the Warriors really that far off from a repeat?

DID THE DUBS FEEL THE HEAT THIS SEASON?

Here’s how GSW fared against the Miami Heat in two meetings: 1-1 BABY! Both teams won their home games. Here’s some footage of those games with the game summary to remind you of who was cookin’:

“Smooth as ever starting his 14th NBA season, Stephen Curry shook Tyler Herro and made it look oh so easy.

Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in a tight fourth quarter to go with nine assists and seven rebounds, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Miami Heat 123-110 on Thursday night.

He pounded his chest with both hands and hollered in delight after a dazzling sequence in which he crossed over twice to lose Herro, then stepped back and sunk a 3-pointer with 5:32 remaining that put Golden State ahead 108-100.”

“Upon review, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a good birthday. Jimmy Butler made sure of that.

Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led everyone with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night.

“Huge for our confidence,” Strus said.”

Goldblooded Take: I would have loved to have seen Miami in the Finals. My college buddy Julian is a 305 native and a son of Miami; a die-hard fanatic who has seen both the good and bad basketball days from his life in Dade County. It’d be great to rehash the battles between our childhood favorite teams. These teams have been in hella Finals over the last 15 years, but never against each other. Crazy

Also, if there was ever a team who could take advantage of the Warriors for being turnover-cursed and bad-shot happy, this supremely well coached Miami team could certainly be them.

WAIT THE NUGGETS ARE FOR REAL THIS TIME?

Nuggets coach Michael Malone so appreciates Nikola Jokic taking over a game and leading the way on both ends.

Jokic had his 77th career triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and Denver edged Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams’ first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.

“He’s everybody’s kryptonite,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s a two-time MVP for a reason.”

Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he’s ever been.

Nothing else really needed to be said.

Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

“Jamal, his greatness is on full display,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who campaigned for Murray to be added to the All-Star roster should a replacement be necessary.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic missed his third straight game with calf tightness that first cropped up against Milwaukee on March 25 and lingered against Philadelphia on Monday, Malone said.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 25 points and Stephen Curry scored 21, but struggled from the field. Curry missed his first five shots from behind the arc and finished 2 of 14 from deep.

“He’s entitled to those,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s had such an incredible year and has played so well and has done so much for us. Just a tough night.”

Goldblooded Take: Ohhh I see you Nuggs. The Warriors crushed yall in five games in last year’s first round of the playoffs, and so you come back by brooming them during the regular season. Well played!

These Nuggets look hella good, but I definitely feel confident in this being the one team Jordan Poole would destroy in the postseason after what he did to them last playoffs. Then again, the Warriors didn’t always make it easy to trust them this season.