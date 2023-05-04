Good Morning Dub Nation,

Although Game 1 of their series against the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t end the way they were hoping for, the Golden State Warriors get a chance at redemption with Thursday night’s Game 2. Plenty of adjustments will be made including the possibility of playing Warriors second year forward Jonathan Kuminga. He was expected to see a bigger role against the Lakers — especially after riding the bench against the Sacramento Kings — however, he did not see a single minute of playing time during Game 1. Head coach Steve Kerr discussed Kuminga with reporters on Wednesday, urging the young player to always stay ready during the playoffs.

Steve Kerr says Kuminga has to stay ready despite being out of the playoff rotation pic.twitter.com/fSjrCAN0hC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 3, 2023

Kuminga played 20.8 minutes per game in 67 total games this past regular season. He averaged 10.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 51.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point line (2.2 attempts per game).

Kuminga’s elite athleticism made him one of Golden State’s best point of attack defenders this season. Although the matchup against a bigger Lakers team headlined by LeBron James and Anthony Davis seemed like the perfect time to play Kuminga, Kerr remained hesitant to give the athletic forward significant run.

The inconsistent playing time would be tough for anyone to handle, and the 20-year old former number seven overall pick is no exception as outlined in an article by The San Francisco Chronicle’s C.J. Holmes.

Via The San Francisco Chronicle:

“It’s still tough to lock in every single time. It’s still tough to smile every single time,” Kuminga said. “But knowing where I’ve come from, seeing how many things that I’ve actually been through that a lot of people don’t know that got me to this point… I feel like throughout my career, throughout my life, I’ve never been given anything. I’ve seen so many people just get handed stuff. That’s never happened to me. “When I was in high school I was definitely the No. 1 player, but it never got handed to me, I had to prove my point. … You can’t stop the sun from shining, and at some point, the sun is going to come out. That’s what keeps me ready every day.”

Having said that, his teammates say Kuminga remains positive, heeding his coach’s words of staying ready for when his number is called to step up.

Wiggs says JK is always positive and works hard in practice pic.twitter.com/5xkdvxQvf2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 3, 2023

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: