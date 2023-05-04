How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers, Game 2

The Golden State Warriors tip-off Game 2 of their seven game series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The game will be played at 6:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN.

Preview: Warriors look to tie series in Game 2 vs Lakers. Will Jordan Poole have another strong game? https://t.co/4j2eXLbZV3 pic.twitter.com/mrQoxIBJsz — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) May 4, 2023

Golden State is hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 117-112 loss in Game 1. Although they shot 40% from the three-point line, they still found themselves trailing the Lakers for a majority of the game — thanks in large part to a stout Los Angeles defense led by Anthony Davis. A late 14-0 run gave the Warriors some hope at the end, but it wasn’t enough as the team came up just short at the final buzzer.

Heading into tonight’s game, Golden State will need to make some serious adjustments. As mentioned earlier, Davis’ elite defensive range is deterring every shot at the rim. This allows the Lakers’ perimeter defenders to sell out on the three-point attempts of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, forcing them inside to a waiting Davis.

Although the Lakers’ strategy resulted in 21-made threes by the Warriors, it successfully hindered Golden State’s ability to attacked the paint, and more importantly, get to the free-throw line. The Lakers held the free-throw advantage over the Warriors 29-6.

After a day to review the film, it’ll be interesting to see how Golden State counteracts this strategy. Draymond Green at center could be the key, but he also needs to be more of an offensive threat to earn Davis’ respect on that end of the floor. Whatever the game-plan is, the Warriors need to win this game or they’ll be faced with a dreaded 2-0 deficit as the series heads down to Los Angeles on Saturday.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals Game 2

Who: Golden State Warriors (0 - 1) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1 - 0)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)