One of the most important games of the season is here, as the Golden State Warriors are getting ready to host the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. And there’s good news for both teams: they’re pretty healthy.

The Lakers have some big names on their injury report, but nothing that should keep anyone from playing. In fact, the injury report is identical to what it was before Game 1.

Let’s dive into the full injury report for each team before this critical Western Conference Semifinals matchup.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

It sure would be fun to see Iguodala get a chance to guard LeBron James one more time, but it also doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen. We still haven’t heard an update on his wrist, which he had surgery on in March.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

No updates on the Warriors’ second-round rookie, who we’ll hopefully see at Summer League this year.

Questionable — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left toe soreness)

Baldwin has only played in garbage time minutes during the playoffs, and that will continue to be the case. So hopefully he’s not in too much pain, but his availability really doesn’t change much.

Lakers

Questionable — Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness)

Bamba played in the Lakers closeout game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, but was inactive for Game 1 of this series. He’s not really in the rotation much, so I wouldn’t expect to see him play important minutes even if he’s healthy.

Probable — Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury)

AD was also probable for Game 1, and not only did he play, but he played a game-high 44 minutes. There’s really no way that he doesn’t play in this game.

Probable — LeBron James (right foot soreness)

James was also probable for Game 1, and he played 40 minutes. Like AD, I don’t see any way that he doesn’t play in this game.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!