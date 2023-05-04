Warriors to start JaMychal Green in place of Kevon Looney in Game 2

In what was initially a surprising move, it was announced that Steve Kerr opted to go with JaMychal Green in place of Kevon Looney in the starting lineup.

A surprise from Steve Kerr. The Warriors are starting JaMychal Green in Kevon Looney’s place in Game 2 to spread the floor but remain big. The starters vs Lakers.



Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

JaMychal Green — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 5, 2023

Tactically speaking, going with J. Green over Looney does provide the Golden State Warriors with more spacing. But they’ll be sacrificing rebounding and a reliable body on the defensive end in the hopes that a better floor spacer and more mobile option would allow them to spread the floor and outrun the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, it was revealed that the reason for replacing Looney was a much simpler and understandable one:

The Warriors say Kevon Looney is not feeling well but will attempt to play. Sounds like it is at least part of the reason for the JaMychal Green for Looney starting lineup swap. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 5, 2023

Looney will attempt to play and preserve his games-played streak. Let’s hope whatever affliction he has doesn’t affect the quality of his play.