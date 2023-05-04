 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Warriors to start JaMychal Green in place of Kevon Looney in Game 2

Steve Kerr with a lineup change out of nowhere.

By Joe Viray
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

In what was initially a surprising move, it was announced that Steve Kerr opted to go with JaMychal Green in place of Kevon Looney in the starting lineup.

Tactically speaking, going with J. Green over Looney does provide the Golden State Warriors with more spacing. But they’ll be sacrificing rebounding and a reliable body on the defensive end in the hopes that a better floor spacer and more mobile option would allow them to spread the floor and outrun the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, it was revealed that the reason for replacing Looney was a much simpler and understandable one:

Looney will attempt to play and preserve his games-played streak. Let’s hope whatever affliction he has doesn’t affect the quality of his play.

