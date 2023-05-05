 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 5/5/23: Steve Kerr’s change to the starting lineup pays off as Warriors tie the series 1-1

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors handled their business Thursday night, masterfully beating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2, 127-100. The game started off with a big change to the starting lineup. While everyone expected head coach Steve Kerr to shake things up for Game 2, they were not expecting Warriors big man JaMychal Green being the key player stepping up. However, after a minimal role all season long, Green came through with his biggest performance of the year as Kerr praised the nine-year veteran for always staying ready.

Starting Green gave several advantages to the Warriors. He adds another shooter which maximizes the team’s spacing, maintains decent enough defensive size, and allows the team to stagger big men Kevon Looney and Draymond Green. The results were evident as Looney (+11) and Draymond (+15) dominated their minutes on the floor while J. Green finished the night with 15 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the three-point line.

Of course, everything with the Warriors begins and ends with Stephen Curry. Although he didn’t assert his dominance through sheer scoring prowess as he did in Sacramento, Curry still dominated this game through a different facet of his game: his playmaking. Curry ended the night with 12 assists to add to his 20 points while committing just 3 turnovers. With his on-ball usage significantly higher than it was in Game 1, Curry completely took over the game — a testament to his vast versatility on the offensive end.

As good as Curry was passing the ball, his Splash Brother Klay Thompson was equally impressive scoring the ball. Thompson feasted on the Lakers perimeter defenders and was the game’s leading scorer with 30 points on a scorching hot 8-of-11 shooting from deep.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green shut down Anthony Davis on the defensive end, holding him to just 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. Green’s disruptive defense kept Davis off rhythm all night long, which in turn, threw off the entire Lakers team.

The Warriors emphasized pushing the pace in transition in order to prevent the Lakers’ defense from getting set. This aggressiveness was especially critical in getting Davis into foul trouble. He had three fouls at the half and whenever he was pulled out of the game, the drop off in the Lakers’ defense was blatantly obvious.

Overall, Game 2 was a classic Warriors victory which saw positive contributions made throughout the team. Now tied at 1-1, the series heads down south to Los Angeles as the Warriors attempt to regain home court advantage on Saturday night.

In Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings, a Warriors fan went viral as he celebrated Curry putting up a 50-point masterpiece. The same fan showed up to Game 2 on Thursday night and received a special gift courtesy of Curry. Have a good weekend Dub Nation!

