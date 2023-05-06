 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors head to L.A. to face Lakers in pivotal Game 3

How will each team adjust after splitting the first two games in Chase Center?

By Daniel Hardee
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are in Los Angeles to do battle against the Lakers in the third game of their second round series. The series is tied at 1-1, with the Warriors dropping the first game in the final minute of the contest, before striking back with a righteous fury to blow the Lakers out in Game 2.

The Dubs have won a road game for an NBA record straight 28 straight series. Why not continue that in Game 3?

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

May 6th, 2023 | 5:30 PM PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Anthony Davis, Laker All-Star big man, dominated Game 1 with 30 points and 23 rebounds. In Game 2 he was shackled to 11 points and 7 rebounds in a game that the Lakers didn’t have a chance in after halftime.

Stephen Curry, greatest point guard alive, was noted for running more pick-and-roll in Game 2 instead of scampering around off-ball as he does normally. And according to the stat nerds, that went well for the Dubs!

Klay Thompson, Curry’s younger Splash Bro, absolutely lit the Lakers up in Game 2, nailing 8 triples. I’m not sure the Lakers have an answer for Mr. Thompson going nuclear from beyond the arc.

LeBron James, greatest scorer in NBA history, is averaging 22.3 points per game along with 10.6 rebounds. After Game 1, Warriors enforcer Draymond Green said the team wasn’t used to James playing off-ball so much and deferring to his teammates. It will be interesting to see if James becomes more ball dominant as the series shifts to his homecourt against the champs.

