How to watch Warriors at Lakers, Game 3

The Golden State Warriors will play a primetime Saturday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on ABC.

Preview: Warriors head to L.A. to face Lakers in pivotal Game 3 https://t.co/3imix5Eqbu pic.twitter.com/6VEbvDJQlX — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) May 6, 2023

Golden State tied the series at one game apiece during Game 2 on Thursday night as they handily beating the Lakers by a score of 127-120. A late illness to Warriors’ center Kevon Looney took him out of the starting lineup and limited his minutes for the night. Fortunately, it proved to be a blessing in disguise as backup big man JaMychal Green stepped into the starting role and helped unlock the Warriors’ offense with his ability to stretch the floor.

JaMychal Green Game 2 Highlights pic.twitter.com/mmZ6uAa8GE — x - Alex (@Dubs408) May 5, 2023

Lineups that maximize spacing with four shooters and one big are especially potent as Golden State increased Steph Curry’s usage in the pick-and-roll. In classic Warriors’ fashion, Curry took advantage of the Lakers’ double team by passing it to his outlet and longtime pick-and-roll partner, Draymond Green. Now advantageously playing four on three, Green was able to do what he does best on offense: pick teams apart by attacking the basket while hitting the open shooter or the open cutter on each drive.

For Saturday’s Game 3 matchup, expect the Lakers to adjust by attempting to slow down the Warriors’ frenetic pace, thus disrupting their offensive flow like they did in Game 1. In that game, Los Angeles attacked the rim instead of settling for jump shots resulting in a very favorable free-throw disparity – 29 shots at the line to Golden State’s 6. Not only does that generate easy offense for the Lakers, it allows them to get set on the defensive end – something that makes their defense even more formidable against the Warriors.

With tonight’s game taking place in Los Angeles, the lights will be at its brightest for the NBA’s two most popular teams. The Lakers will feed off their home crowd’s energy and should come out extra motivated after stealing one in San Francisco during Game 1. However, the Warriors bring all their championship experience with them as they hope to regain home court advantage and take a 2-1 series lead.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, Draymond Green

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals Game 3

Who: Golden State Warriors (1 - 1) at Los Angeles Lakers (1 - 1)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)